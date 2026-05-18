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Raphinha News: Nets brace

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Raphinha scored two goals to go with five shots (four on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 3-1 victory against Betis.

Raphinha was excellent during Sunday's win, he took five shots and scored two of them while causing a plethora of issues for the Betis backline throughout. The winger was a threat constantly and kept causing issues for the defense. Raphinha is an elite attacking option any time he starts, and has brilliant upside as a finisher and creator.

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