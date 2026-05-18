Raphinha News: Nets brace

Raphinha scored two goals to go with five shots (four on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 3-1 victory against Betis.

Raphinha was excellent during Sunday's win, he took five shots and scored two of them while causing a plethora of issues for the Betis backline throughout. The winger was a threat constantly and kept causing issues for the defense. Raphinha is an elite attacking option any time he starts, and has brilliant upside as a finisher and creator.