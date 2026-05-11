Raphinha News: Picks up suspension

Raphinha will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of five yellow cards in La Liga.

Raphinha picked up his fifth yellow card in La Liga and will be sidelined for Wednesday's matchup against Alaves due to suspension. The playmaker has logged just 26 minutes off the bench against Real Madrid since returning from his long term hamstring injury, so his absence should have minimal impact with the Blaugranas already crowned Champions. Fermin or Marcus Rashford are in line to get the start on the left wing for that clash.