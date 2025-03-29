Raphinha News: Pictured in training
Raphinha (rest) is back in training and appears to be an option for Sunday's match against Girona.
Raphinha was rested in the club's match Thursday but has been back in training and appears to be an option. He should instantly be inserted back into his role on the left flank of the attack. He does have a goal contribution in each of his past three club games and will be coming into this game with a streak to maintain.
