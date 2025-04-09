Raphinha News: Plays 33 minutes in draw

Raphinha had three shots and three crosses in 33 minutes off the bench in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Betis.

Raphinha has been worked back slowly since returning from the international break, an interesting decision that's resulted in 33 minutes across two matches. Hansi Flick stated, "Raphinha has just played several matches with his national team. We want to be careful with him," so the assumption is that he's 100-percent healthy going into Wednesday's UCL game against Borussia Dortmund.