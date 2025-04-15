Fantasy Soccer
Raphinha News: Quiet in UCL game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Raphinha recorded two shots (one on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Tuesday's 3-1 loss against Borussia Dortmund.

Easily, Tuesday is the quietest Raphinha has been for a Champions League game this season. It is worth noting that Barcelona comfortably advanced to the UCL tournament's next round though, so perhaps he can get going with higher stakes. Such has been the case in other knockout games, with six goals and five assists in five appearances.

Raphinha
Barcelona
