Raphinha News: Returns to bench

Raphinha (hamstring) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Osasuna.

Raphinha has been included in the travelling squad after returning to team training on Wednesday, with coach Flick's careful wording translating into a bench role in line with the cautious approach the medical staff have maintained throughout his recovery from the biceps femoris injury suffered with Brazil in late March. The Brazilian captain has been the cornerstone of the Blaugranas' attack this season, scoring 11 goals and delivering three assists in La Liga, and getting even a few minutes from their leading attacker is a welcome development ahead of a fixture where Barcelona could virtually seal the title. His return to the starting lineup is expected to follow imminently once the medical staff are fully satisfied his injury history poses no further risk.