Raphinha has now recorded a goal contribution in each of his last two starts since returning from injury. His goal today came from a through ball by Pedri, which he took around the keeper before finishing neatly. He has maintained strong form this season with four goals and three assists in nine starts. Last year he was one of La Liga's most productive players with 27 goal contributions, and he shows no signs of slowing down. Beyond his scoring, he remains a major creative outlet, producing 19 chances created and seven accurate crosses. Barcelona will face Real Betis next, a side that has conceded only 14 league goals this season, making it an important test for Raphinha's current form.