Raphinha News: Scores from distance in win

Raphinha pounced on an errant pass Wednesday and immediately struck from long range to help lift 10-man Barcelona to a 1-0 victory over Benfica in the first leg of their Round-of-16 matchup. Over his 90 minutes of play, the forward contributed one tackle (one won) and one clearance to the team's clean sheet effort. The goal marks a continuation of a strong run of form for Raphinha who has bagged two goals and one assist over his last five appearances (five starts) across all competitions.