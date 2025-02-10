Raphinha News: Scores in Sunday's win

Raphinha scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal), seven crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 4-1 win against Sevilla.

Raphinha bagged another goal Sunday, this time from outside the box in the 55th minute off a Pau Cubarsi assist. It marked his 13th goal of the season which is the third most in La Liga. He also recorded seven crosses -- a mark he has hit in five of his last six appearances -- and won one tackle in his full 90 minutes of action.