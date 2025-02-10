Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Raphinha headshot

Raphinha News: Scores in Sunday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 10, 2025

Raphinha scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal), seven crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 4-1 win against Sevilla.

Raphinha bagged another goal Sunday, this time from outside the box in the 55th minute off a Pau Cubarsi assist. It marked his 13th goal of the season which is the third most in La Liga. He also recorded seven crosses -- a mark he has hit in five of his last six appearances -- and won one tackle in his full 90 minutes of action.

Raphinha
Barcelona
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now