Raphinha News: Scores twice, assists in win

Raphinha had another strong performance in what has been a stellar season for him. He scored twice in the second half, helping them erase the deficit and then take the lead in the 98th minute with a penalty kick. Additionally, he notched his ninth assist of La Liga with a through ball to Dani Olmo.