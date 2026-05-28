Raphinha News: Set for key role with Brazil

Raphinha is expected to be one of the most important players in Brazil's attack ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Raphinha was unable to match the impressive numbers he posted in 2024/25, when he had 31 goals and 17 assists between LaLiga and the Champions League, but he still managed 16 goals and five assists in 2025/26 across both competitions. Raphinha figures to be a key player for Brazil alongside Vinicius Junior, but it remains to be seen where he'll line up. If Neymar is available, Raphinha could start on the right wing, but he could also be deployed as a No. 10 in favor of starting someone like Gabriel Martinelli or Rayan on that flank. Regardless of the position, look for Raphinha to be a key player for Brazil in the upcoming tournament.