Raphinha News: Sets up late goal

Raphinha had an assist while taking three shots (one on goal), crossing three times (one accurate) and creating three chances during Saturday's 2-0 win over Las Palmas.

Raphinha set up Ferran Torres in the 95th minute assisting Barca's second goal while leading the team with three chances created. The attacker has two goal involvements to go along with 11 shots, four chances created and 14 crosses in his last three starts.