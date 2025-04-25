Fantasy Soccer
Rasmus Alm Injury: Trains in parts

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

Alm (hip) was involved in parts of team training Friday and is questionable for Sunday's match against LAFC, according to Matt Baker of KTRS 550.

Alm is seeing some progress this week but it likely won't be enough to make the squad Sunday, as he did only train in parts of the group session Friday. That said, he will likely still be a late call, possibly seeing a spot on the team sheet. He has yet to appear this season and will likely need to test his legs before he sees any starting time.

