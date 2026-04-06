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Rasmus Hojlund Injury: Faces fitness test Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Hojlund is questionable for Sunday's clash with Milan due to a late physical problem, Corriere dello Sport informed.

Hojlund got banged up in the final training session of the week, though the staff still hopes he'll be able to go. It'll hinge on how he feels right before the kick-off. With Romelu Lukaku (hip) unavailable, Giovane, Alisson Santos or Matteo Politano would fill in if needed.

Rasmus Hojlund
Napoli
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