Rasmus Hojlund Injury: Will return versus Parma
Hojlund (illness) has reprised training regularly Friday, Corriere dello Sport relayed.
Hojlund needed a couple of extra days to fully get past a stomach bug, but will be available for Sunday's away game versus Parma and will likely resume leading the line over Giovane. He has taken at least one shot in 22 consecutive appearances, amassing 49 attempts (20 on target), scoring nine goals and assisting once over that span. Additionally, he has created at least one chance in his last three outings, totaling five.
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