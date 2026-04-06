Rasmus Hojlund Injury: Won't play versus Milan
Hojlund will miss Sunday's match against Milan because of a stomach bug, Sky Italy reported.
Hojlund is dealing with an illness and not an injury and isn't fit enough to contribute in this one. He'll be re-evaluated ahead of Sunday's away tilt versus Parma. Giovane has a small edge over Alisson Santos and Scott McTominay to lead the line.
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