Rasmus Hojlund News: Assists in draw
Hojlund assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Parma.
Back in the starting lineup after an illness-enforced absence, Hojlund contributed the assist for McTominay's goal, his third in the league this season and first since late November. Over the last five league starts to his name, the forward has taken 10 shots and created six chances, finding the net twice in that period.
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