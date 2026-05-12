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Rasmus Hojlund News: Dishes out helper in Bologna match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

Hojlund assisted once to go with one chance created and drew three fouls in Monday's 3-2 loss versus Bologna.

Hojlund didn't have a great outing but fed Alisson Santos before a surgical shot by his teammate, providing his fourth helper in the season and his second in the last five games. He has created at least one chance in eight displays on the trot, racking up 11. Instead, he snapped a 26-game streak with one or more shots in this one.

Rasmus Hojlund
Napoli
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