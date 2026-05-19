Rasmus Hojlund News: Goal and assist in win
Hojlund scored one goal and assisted once from two shots and one chance created in Sunday's 3-0 win over Pisa.
Hojlund returned to the scoresheet after going six straight starts without a goal, delivering a strong offensive display in the process. The forward has also now registered back to back assists from his only two chances created across those two games, bringing his tally over the last seven outings to one goal and three assists from 13 shots and eight chances created.
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