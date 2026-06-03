Rasmus Hojlund News: Joins Napoli permanently

Hojlund signed permanently with Napoli after Manchester United confirmed the completion of his permanent transfer to the Italian club, according to his former club.

Hojlund contributed 16 goals across 44 appearances during his loan spell this season, helping Napoli win the Supercoppa Italiana and finish runners-up in Serie A. The Danish international had joined United from Atalanta in the summer of 2023 and went on to score 26 goals in 95 appearances for the club, including a role in the FA Cup triumph against Manchester City at Wembley in May 2024. His return to Italy on loan at the start of the 2025-26 campaign proved a resounding success, and Napoli's decision to make the move permanent reflects the impact he made throughout the season.