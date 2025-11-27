Hojlund tried his best to put to an end his five-game scoreless streak but accuracy wasn't there for him as his only attempt that found the target was a penalty that got saved by the goalkeeper in the 56th minute. With four goals over 12 appearances in all competitions since joining Napoli, the forward has been disappointing as of late but at least his four shots attempted here matched his production from the previous five games so more active displays like this could definitely lead him to get his scoring touch back.