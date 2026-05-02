Rasmus Hojlund News: Mostly stifled in Como meeting

Hojlund had one shot (zero on goal), 11 touches and one chance created in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Como.

Hojlund struggled to get open and wasn't impactful, but managed to stretch his lengthy streaks of games with at least one shot and one key pass. He's averaging 2.2 attempts (0.76 on target) in his last 26 outings, scoring nine goals and providing two assists over that span. He has created one or more chances in his last seven appearances, piling up 10.