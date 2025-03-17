Rasmus Hojlund News: Nets one in win

Hojlund scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) in Sunday's 3-0 victory versus Leicester City.

Hojlund buried a shot from the right side of the box, assisted by Bruno Fernandes in the 28th minute of action. The goal marked the first goal contribution in 14 league appearances for Hojlund, who recorded at least three shots in a match for the second time in 24 league outings this season.