Hojlund willed his team to victory with a twofer, opening the scoring with a tap-in and converting a PK at the buzzer with some luck, as the opposing goalie almost denied him. He has scored in two of the last three matches following a slump. He has registered at least one shot in 16 straight matches, amassing 38 attempts (16 on target), with seven goals and one assist over that span. He has drawn one or more fouls in the last four tilts for a total of eight, adding four chances created and four clearances.