Rasmus Hojlund News: Scores in win

Hojlund scored a goal off two shots (one on target) and created one chance during Saturday's 2-1 win over Lecce.

Hojlund had a quiet first half but in the opening minute of the second frame appeared at the right place to slot a pass from the right into the back of the net and draw things level at 1-1. With four goals over his last six league starts, the forward is showing why Napoli decided to trigger his buy option clause from Manchester United at the end of the season.