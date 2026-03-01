Rasmus Hojlund News: Scores opening goal
Hojlund scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 2-1 win against Verona.
Hojlund wasted no time, nodding the visitors ahead with a precise header in just the second minute. The strike snapped a two-game drought and brought his tally to four goals across his last seven league appearances, a spell in which he attempted 15 shots.
