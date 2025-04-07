Rasmus Hojlund News: Silenced during Manchester derby
Hojlund recorded two clearances in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Manchester City.
Hojlund received the start Sunday after falling to the bench last match. However, he was taken off in the 71st minute after a brutal performance, unable to record a shot, chance created or cross from his forward position. This continues a poor Sophomore campaign in the Premier League for the forward, with only three goals comported to his 10 last season, although he has received around 600 less minutes.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now