Rasmus Hojlund News: Silenced during Manchester derby

Hojlund recorded two clearances in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Manchester City.

Hojlund received the start Sunday after falling to the bench last match. However, he was taken off in the 71st minute after a brutal performance, unable to record a shot, chance created or cross from his forward position. This continues a poor Sophomore campaign in the Premier League for the forward, with only three goals comported to his 10 last season, although he has received around 600 less minutes.