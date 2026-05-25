Rasmus Hojlund News: Sinks Udinese on Sunday
Hojlund scored one goal to go with two shots (two on target) and two chances created in Sunday's 1-0 victory over Udinese.
Hojlund broke the deadlock pretty early by keeping his aplomb in front of the goalie after beating the offside trap. He finished the season on a high note with two goals and three assists in the last three rounds and creating at least one chance in his last 10 appearances, amassing 14. He benefitted from a regular role and Romelu Lukaku's extended absences, finishing up with 15 goals, 5 assists, 73 shots and 35 key passes in 40 appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rasmus Hojlund See More
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Group A Preview: Mexico, South Africa, South Korea and Czechia Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics40 days ago
-
Football Predictions
Man United vs. Aston Villa: Prediction, Odds, Tips & LineupsMay 23, 2025
-
Football Predictions
Chelsea vs. Manchester United: Prediction, Odds & TipsMay 15, 2025
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37May 12, 2025
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37May 12, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rasmus Hojlund See More