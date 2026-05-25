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Rasmus Hojlund News: Sinks Udinese on Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 25, 2026 at 12:54am

Hojlund scored one goal to go with two shots (two on target) and two chances created in Sunday's 1-0 victory over Udinese.

Hojlund broke the deadlock pretty early by keeping his aplomb in front of the goalie after beating the offside trap. He finished the season on a high note with two goals and three assists in the last three rounds and creating at least one chance in his last 10 appearances, amassing 14. He benefitted from a regular role and Romelu Lukaku's extended absences, finishing up with 15 goals, 5 assists, 73 shots and 35 key passes in 40 appearances.

Rasmus Hojlund
Napoli
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