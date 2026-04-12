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Rasmus Hojlund News: Starts Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Hojlund (illness) is in the starting XI for Sunday's match against Parma.

Hojlund was set to return from his illness Sunday and is now not just fit but starting immediately as they face Parma. The forward should remain the starter if fit heading into the end of the season, finding a great landing spot with Napoli after a struggle in the Premier League, recording 10 goals and two assists in 26 appearances (25 starts) this season.

Rasmus Hojlund
Napoli
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