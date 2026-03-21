Rasmus Hojlund News: Stifled in Cagliari fixture

Hojlund drew two fouls and generated one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Friday's 1-0 victory over Cagliari.

Hojlund didn't have many opportunities to do damage, as Napoli didn't muster a lot of offense after jumping to an early lead. He has created at least one chance in three tilts on the trot, accumulating five key passes. Furthermore, this marked his 22nd straight match with one or more shots, for a total of 49 (20 on target), and he has scored nine times and assisted once over that span.