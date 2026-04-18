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Rasmus Hojlund News: Struggles in Lazio fixture

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Hojlund drew one foul and recorded three shots (zero on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 defeat to Lazio.

Hojlund led his side in attempts but never came close to scoring and had trouble getting open and receiving quality feeds. He pushed his streak of appearances with at least one shot to 24, for a total of 54 (20 on target). He has created one or more chances in his last eight outings, amassing seven key passes and logging one goal, one assist and 11 attempts (two on target) during that stretch.

Rasmus Hojlund
Napoli
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