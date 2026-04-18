Rasmus Hojlund News: Struggles in Lazio fixture
Hojlund drew one foul and recorded three shots (zero on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 defeat to Lazio.
Hojlund led his side in attempts but never came close to scoring and had trouble getting open and receiving quality feeds. He pushed his streak of appearances with at least one shot to 24, for a total of 54 (20 on target). He has created one or more chances in his last eight outings, amassing seven key passes and logging one goal, one assist and 11 attempts (two on target) during that stretch.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rasmus Hojlund See More
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Group A Preview: Mexico, South Africa, South Korea and Czechia Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics4 days ago
-
Football Predictions
Man United vs. Aston Villa: Prediction, Odds, Tips & Lineups331 days ago
-
Football Predictions
Chelsea vs. Manchester United: Prediction, Odds & Tips339 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37342 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37342 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rasmus Hojlund See More