Rasmus Hojlund News: Three shots in loss

Hojlund recorded three shots (two on goal) in Sunday's 1-0 loss versus Tottenham Hotspur.

Hojlund continued his goal-less streak Sunday as he completed his 10th consecutive Premier League match without a goal or an assist. He set a season-high with three shots, but it was not enough to break his cold spell. With just two goals through 20 Premier League appearances this season, there are much better fantasy options than Hojlund right now.