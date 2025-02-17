Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Rasmus Hojlund headshot

Rasmus Hojlund News: Three shots in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2025

Hojlund recorded three shots (two on goal) in Sunday's 1-0 loss versus Tottenham Hotspur.

Hojlund continued his goal-less streak Sunday as he completed his 10th consecutive Premier League match without a goal or an assist. He set a season-high with three shots, but it was not enough to break his cold spell. With just two goals through 20 Premier League appearances this season, there are much better fantasy options than Hojlund right now.

Rasmus Hojlund
Manchester United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now