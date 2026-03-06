Rasmus Hojlund headshot

Rasmus Hojlund News: Workmanlike display in Torino match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Hojlund drew one foul and generated three shots (one on goal) and three chances created in Friday's 2-1 win versus Torino.

Hojlund co-led his side in a pair of offensive stats but didn't have major volume and wasn't too menacing in his efforts. He has tallied at least one shot in 20 games on the trot, piling up 46 attempts (19 on target), scoring eight goals, assisting once and notching 19 chances created and four crosses (two accurate) over that span.

Rasmus Hojlund
Napoli
