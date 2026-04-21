Rasmus Kristensen Injury: Back in partial team training

Kristensen (ankle) returned to partial team training Tuesday, marking a significant step forward in his recovery from te syndesmosis surgery he underwent around six weeks ago, according to the club.

Kristensen had only recently been spotted completing his first running sessions on the pitch last week, making his progression to partial team training a faster turnaround than initially expected. Saturday's clash against Augsburg is likely to come too soon given the limited team training time he has had, but a return in the coming fixtures is now a realistic prospect for the Danish defender. Aurele Amenda and Ritsu Doan have been covering in his absence and may hold their roles for one more game before Kristensen pushes to regain his spot in Frankfurt's lineup during their European push.