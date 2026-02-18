Rasmus Kristensen headshot

Rasmus Kristensen Injury: Could miss rest of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2026

Kristensen (ankle) could miss the rest of the season since he is set to undergo a surgery in the coming days, according to BILD.

Kristensen went down with a serious ankle injury in Saturday's showdown with Gladbach, and follow-up tests confirmed he's headed for surgery. The setback could sideline the defender for the remainder of the campaign with the Eagles, though his 2026 World Cup hopes are still alive for now. Before the injury, Kristensen had been a locked-in starter, making the starting XI in 18 of his 19 Bundesliga outings, chipping in with two goal contributions while stacking up 45 tackles and 55 clearances. With him out of the mix, expect Aurele Amenda to log heavier minutes in the back three, while Ritsu Doan could see an expanded role operating down the right flank.

