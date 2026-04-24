Rasmus Kristensen headshot

Rasmus Kristensen Injury: Fit to play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Kristensen (ankle) is fit to play and will be an option for Saturday's game against Augsburg, according to manager Albert Riera. "Kristensen is back in the squad."

Kristensen returned to training earlier this week, and he's set to return to the squad following an eight-game absence. Kristensen has been a regular starter when available, so it wouldn't be surprising if he returns to the XI right away.

Rasmus Kristensen
Eintracht Frankfurt
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