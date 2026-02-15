Rasmus Kristensen headshot

Rasmus Kristensen Injury: Set for further examination

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2026

Kristensen is out for the time being due to an ankle injury, according to his club.

Kristensen will not be an option for the next few weeks, as the defender is set for further examination after an ankle injury. This will be a major loss for the club as they deal without a regular defender, only missing three starts all season when an option. With Arthur Theate also out due to injury, the club will turn to Robin Koch, Aurele Amenda and Nnamdi Collins to start in the center of the defense as they wait on the final examination of Kristensen.

Rasmus Kristensen
Eintracht Frankfurt
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rasmus Kristensen See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rasmus Kristensen See More
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
May 23, 2023
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
May 22, 2023
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
May 17, 2023
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
May 16, 2023
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 36
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 36
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
May 9, 2023