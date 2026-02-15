Rasmus Kristensen Injury: Set for further examination

Kristensen is out for the time being due to an ankle injury, according to his club.

Kristensen will not be an option for the next few weeks, as the defender is set for further examination after an ankle injury. This will be a major loss for the club as they deal without a regular defender, only missing three starts all season when an option. With Arthur Theate also out due to injury, the club will turn to Robin Koch, Aurele Amenda and Nnamdi Collins to start in the center of the defense as they wait on the final examination of Kristensen.