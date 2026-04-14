Rasmus Kristensen Injury: Spotted running Tuesday

Kristensen (ankle) begun running on grass for the first time as part of his rehabilitation, according to the club.

Kristensen had already been flagged as ahead of schedule in his recovery from the syndesmosis surgery he underwent roughly six weeks ago, and getting back to running is a significant milestone in his rehabilitation. The Danish right-back is still some way from full team training, but the trajectory of his recovery continues to point toward a late-season return that could still make a meaningful impact for Frankfurt's European push. Aurele Amenda and Ritsu Doan have been covering in his absence and will continue to do so while Kristensen builds his way back to full fitness.