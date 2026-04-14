Rasmus Kristensen headshot

Rasmus Kristensen Injury: Spotted running Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Kristensen (ankle) begun running on grass for the first time as part of his rehabilitation, according to the club.

Kristensen had already been flagged as ahead of schedule in his recovery from the syndesmosis surgery he underwent roughly six weeks ago, and getting back to running is a significant milestone in his rehabilitation. The Danish right-back is still some way from full team training, but the trajectory of his recovery continues to point toward a late-season return that could still make a meaningful impact for Frankfurt's European push. Aurele Amenda and Ritsu Doan have been covering in his absence and will continue to do so while Kristensen builds his way back to full fitness.

Rasmus Kristensen
Eintracht Frankfurt
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rasmus Kristensen See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rasmus Kristensen See More
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
May 23, 2023
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
May 22, 2023
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
May 17, 2023
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
May 16, 2023
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 36
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 36
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
May 9, 2023