Rasmus Kristensen headshot

Rasmus Kristensen Injury: Targets late-season return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Kristensen (ankle) is progressing ahead of schedule in his recovery and is targeting a return for the final three to four games of the season, he said to the media, according to the club's official podcast Eintracht vom Main. "I am doing really well. I can say today that I am ahead of schedule."

Kristensen had been feared done for the season after undergoing surgery for a syndesmosis injury sustained roughly six weeks ago, but the 28-year-old Dane is clearly not ready to call it a year just yet. He has already ditched his crutches earlier than expected and is working hard on rebuilding strength, with a potential return around May. 2. against Hamburg now in play. Getting Kristensen back would be a massive boost for Frankfurt's European push in the final stretch, with Aurele Amenda and Ritsu Doan currently filling the void left by one of the Eagles' most important starters since last season.

Rasmus Kristensen
Eintracht Frankfurt
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