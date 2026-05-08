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Rasmus Kristensen News: Eligible again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2026

Kristensen is back in contention after being suspended for Friday's visit to Dortmund.

Kristensen could see some minutes in the final Bundesliga match of the season, having just bounced back from an ankle injury in late April. He'll likely be used as a right-back, potentially splitting time on the pitch with Aurele Amenda. The experienced defender has produced three goals over 25 matches played between league and UCL action while averaging 1.5 crosses (0.2 accurate) and 2.3 tackles (1.6 won) per game this campaign.

Rasmus Kristensen
Eintracht Frankfurt
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