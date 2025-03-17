Rasmus Kristensen News: Nets rare goal
Kristensen scored one goal to go with three shots (three on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Sunday's 3-1 win versus Bochum.
Kristensen got on the scoresheet with a rare goal during Sunday's dominant win. The defender has been switched between center-back and right wing-back and has entirely different outlooks in those roles. when he's a right-back like he was Sunday he has the ability to join the attack and provide far more offensive threat.
