Rasmus Kristensen News: Nets rare goal

Kristensen scored one goal to go with three shots (three on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Sunday's 3-1 win versus Bochum.

Kristensen got on the scoresheet with a rare goal during Sunday's dominant win. The defender has been switched between center-back and right wing-back and has entirely different outlooks in those roles. when he's a right-back like he was Sunday he has the ability to join the attack and provide far more offensive threat.