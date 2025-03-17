Fantasy Soccer
Rasmus Kristensen headshot

Rasmus Kristensen News: Nets rare goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Kristensen scored one goal to go with three shots (three on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Sunday's 3-1 win versus Bochum.

Kristensen got on the scoresheet with a rare goal during Sunday's dominant win. The defender has been switched between center-back and right wing-back and has entirely different outlooks in those roles. when he's a right-back like he was Sunday he has the ability to join the attack and provide far more offensive threat.

Rasmus Kristensen
Eintracht Frankfurt
