Rasmus Kristensen News: Quiet in draw

Kristensen registered one shot (zero on goal) and two crosses (one accurate) in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Monchengladbach.

Kristensen failed to get much going in the attack during Saturday's draw, mostly putting together a quiet day. He did his duty on both sides of the ball, but failed to really shine at any point. The wing-backs don't get involved in the Frankfurt attack at all times, so Kristensen will have a more uncertain floor going forward.