Rasmus Kristensen News: Scores Sunday

Kristensen scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus FC St. Pauli. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 94th minute.

Kristensen found the back of the net during Sunday's draw, a rare goal for the defender. He isn't the most attacking of the Frankfurt defenders, even slotting into center-back at times. His constant movement around the starting XI heavily impacts his upside week-to-week.