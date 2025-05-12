Fantasy Soccer
Rasmus Kristensen

Rasmus Kristensen News: Scores Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2025

Kristensen scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus FC St. Pauli. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 94th minute.

Kristensen found the back of the net during Sunday's draw, a rare goal for the defender. He isn't the most attacking of the Frankfurt defenders, even slotting into center-back at times. His constant movement around the starting XI heavily impacts his upside week-to-week.

Rasmus Kristensen
Eintracht Frankfurt

