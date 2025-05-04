Rasmus Kristensen News: Scores with lone shot

Kristensen scored a goal with his lone shot while crossing once inaccurately and making 12 clearances during Sunday's 1-1 draw with Mainz.

Kristensen found the back of the net in the 16th minute to open the scoring in the match while leading Frankfurt with 12 clearances. The goal was the first since March 16th for Kristensen who has combined for three shots, a chance created and seven crosses over his last three appearances.