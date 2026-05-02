Rasmus Kristensen News: Shown red Saturday

Kristensen was shown a red card in the 102nd minute of Saturday's match against Hamburger and will be suspended for the next Bundesliga clash against Dortmund.

Kristensen was sent off after picking up two yellow cards in the second half of Saturday's clash against Hamburger and will miss at least one match due to suspension. The defender had just returned from injury over the past two matches, starting on the bench but nearing a return to the starting lineup, so his absence could be felt, with Aurele Amenda expected to continue starting in his place.