Rasmus Kristensen headshot

Rasmus Kristensen News: Shown red Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Kristensen was shown a red card in the 102nd minute of Saturday's match against Hamburger and will be suspended for the next Bundesliga clash against Dortmund.

Kristensen was sent off after picking up two yellow cards in the second half of Saturday's clash against Hamburger and will miss at least one match due to suspension. The defender had just returned from injury over the past two matches, starting on the bench but nearing a return to the starting lineup, so his absence could be felt, with Aurele Amenda expected to continue starting in his place.

Rasmus Kristensen
Eintracht Frankfurt
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rasmus Kristensen See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rasmus Kristensen See More
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
May 23, 2023
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
May 22, 2023
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
May 17, 2023
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
May 16, 2023
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 36
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 36
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
May 9, 2023