Rasmus Kristensen News: Sign new long-term deal
Kristensen has signed a new long-term contract with Frankfurt, according to his club.
Kristensen is sticking around Frankfurt for the next few seasons, ending his loan from Leeds and signing with the German club on a contract until 2029. This comes after he has started in 32 of his 36 appearances this season, seeing a regular starting role. That said, he should remain a starter throughout his tenure with the club.
