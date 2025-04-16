Fantasy Soccer
Rasmus Kristensen News: Sign new long-term deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 16, 2025 at 9:09am

Kristensen has signed a new long-term contract with Frankfurt, according to his club.

Kristensen is sticking around Frankfurt for the next few seasons, ending his loan from Leeds and signing with the German club on a contract until 2029. This comes after he has started in 32 of his 36 appearances this season, seeing a regular starting role. That said, he should remain a starter throughout his tenure with the club.

Rasmus Kristensen
Eintracht Frankfurt
