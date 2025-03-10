Rasmus Kristensen News: Three shots in loss
Kristensen recorded three shots (zero on goal) in Sunday's 2-1 loss versus Union Berlin.
Kristensen sent in three shots Sunday, though none of them troubled Frederik Ronnow's net. The defender has been active both as a center-back and on the right flank, often limiting his upside. When he's the starting wing-back Kristensen has plenty of offensive potential and loves to pop up and join the attack.
