Rasmus Nicolaisen Injury: Could miss some games

Nicolaisen (thigh) suffered an injury in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Paris FC and could miss several games to recover, according to Les Violets.

Nicolaisen is set to undergo further evaluation in the coming days after picking up a thigh injury in Saturday's draw against Paris FC, and if the injury proves serious, he could be looking at an extended spell on the sidelines. The center back has been a locked-in starter for the TeFeCe, anchoring the back line week after week, so losing him would be a significant setback for the squad. If he's forced out, Djibril Sidibe is a candidate to slot back into a back three, while Seny Koumbassa could also be in line for a bigger workload depending on the tactical setup.