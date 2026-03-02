Rasmus Nicolaisen Injury: Expected to play this week

Nicolaisen (thigh) is expected to feature this week and could return in one of the two matchups against Marseille, either in Wednesday's Coupe de France clash or Saturday's Ligue 1 contest, according to Les Violets.

Nicolaisen remains a question mark with a recurring thigh issue, but the center-back is trending toward a return this week and could make it back in either of the two showdowns against Marseille. His first window to feature comes Wednesday in the Coupe de France, with another opportunity waiting Saturday in league play. That said, until he is fully up to speed and regains his unquestioned starting role along the back line, Djibril Sidibe is set to continue holding down his spot for TeFeCe.