Rasmus Nicolaisen Injury: Option to face Marseille

Nicolaisen (thigh) is an option for Wednesday's Coupe de France clash against Marseille, the club posted.

Nicolaisen has shaken off his thigh injury in time to be available for Wednesda'ys Coupe de France showdown against Marseille. The center-back has been a locked-in presence along the back line for TeFeCe and is expected to regain that role once he gets fully back up to speed. That said, if the staff decides to ease him back from the bench, Djibril Sidibe would likely step in to fill the spot in the back three.